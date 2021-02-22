UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Reopens After Days-Long Closure

2:19 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened, but the 124-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

2:12 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne, but the 124-mile stretch remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

There is still a rolling closure in place eastbound between Evanston and Granger.

2:05 P.M. UPDATE:

Westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has reopened, but the stretch remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles in both directions due to gusting winds.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation hopes to have Interstate 80 back open by late afternoon.

At this time, I-80 is closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions. There is also a rolling closure in place eastbound between Evanston and Rawlins and westbound out of Cheyenne.

As of 11 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in five to seven hours.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.