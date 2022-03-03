Months ago, Guy Fieri and his crew made their way into Laramie and feasted on the best of the best that Wyoming's favorite college town had to offer. We saw all the screenshots and the selfies, well, now we get to see what actually happened and what food the man himself loved in the Gem City.

Personally, I can't wait to see this. And, after doing some snooping around on the internet, I can tell you, not only is this going to be split into two episodes, those two episodes are coming within the next couple of weeks!

According to the Food Network's website, the first episode will air Friday, March 11th, and is titled "From Appetizers To Dessert". Here's a short description of the Laramie portion of the episode.

In Laramie, Wyo., an old-school cafe is loadin' up the bomb green-chili burritos and serving stellar scratch-made pie.

Context clues can tell us where this one is at, I'm pretty sure. Between that and the rumors, we all read online. I'm not going to indulge, so I don't have fingers pointed at me that I missed the mark on my prediction. But, pies and green-chili burritos give me a great idea.

The second episode that the Food Network teased is going to air, Friday, March 18th, with the episode being titled, "Gettin' Funky In Flavortown". Here's a short description of that episode and what we might get.

In Laramie, Wyo., a righteous restaurant-bar is pilin' up their nachos and putting a special pop in their burgers. Plus, a longtime spot is cookin' up a vegetarian spin on both meatloaf and a banh mi sandwich.

Again, I think we can use some context clues on those descriptions on where they stopped.

Alright, I can't wait, next Friday can't come soon enough! Watch party, anyone?

