What would the world be without moms? Motherhood is no easy task. Between changing diapers to teaching kids how to drive or make their own doctor appointments, moms deal with many challenges as they raise their kids. Seriously, moms make parenting look like a superpower! Celebrating Mother's Day is just a small way for kids of all ages to thank their mom for being there every day - and this year, Laramie has plenty of ways to celebrate mom happening this weekend!

Mom's Day Out

On Saturday, May 7th, treat mom to a day of Zumba at the Laramie Civic Center. Then, take a stroll downtown to explore the 15+ businesses offering discounts, activities, and rewards for moms.

Where: Laramie Civic Center, South Gym

Laramie Civic Center, South Gym When: Saturday, May 7th at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 7th at 8:30 a.m. Cost: Free, Registration required.

Because Moms Need Moms

Celebrate moms by connecting her with other Laramie mothers in a morning of delicious coffee, snacks, and fellowship. This event, provided by 307 Mom Club, will have fresh coffee from the Human Bean, gift baskets, and a raffle for moms to enjoy. There will also be toys and crafts to keep the kids busy so mom can get a moment of peace and quiet - doesn't that sound perfect?

Where: Laramie Civic Center, North Gym

Laramie Civic Center, North Gym When: Saturday, May 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: Free. Registration recommended.

Mother's Day Brunch at Altitude

Altitude Chophouse and Brewery has some of the best cuisine found in Laramie, so why not take mom to their Mother's Day brunch? The brunch buffet will feature freshly made food, and mom can enjoy one of their signature cocktails while she dines.

Where: 320 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY

320 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY When: Sunday, May 8th, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 8th, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $32 per adult, $10 kids. Reservations recommended.

Mother's Day Brunch at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles

If mom loves breakfast burritos, treat her to a breakfast of smothered green chili burritos at the FOE Lodge in Laramie. The Lodge will also be hosting a game or two of Bingo after breakfast!

Where: 126 E Lyon St, Laramie, WY 82072

126 E Lyon St, Laramie, WY 82072 When: Sunday, May 8th from 10:30 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, May 8th from 10:30 a.m. to Noon Cost: $10 for 5 Bingo Games.

Mother's Day At Rib & Chop House

Treat mom to a delicious meal at Rib & Chop House! The restaurant has a special menu for Mother's Day weekend, featuring cocktail specials and a three-course meal. Mom also walks away with a complimentary photo and commemorative frame after the meal.

Where: 2415 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

2415 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070 When: Sunday, May 8th, for lunch and dinner service.

Sunday, May 8th, for lunch and dinner service. Cost: Varies based on selected items. Reservations recommended.

Mother's Day Brunch at Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria and Bakery

This Mother's Day, you can take mom out for drinks and a delightful brunch at Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria and Bakery. The menu will feature freshly made brunch favorites and, of course, the mimosas every mom deserves!

Where: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY 82070

404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY 82070 When: Sunday, May 8th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 8th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Varies based on selected items. Reservations recommended.

Looks like Laramie has a great lineup for Mother's Day events this year. Enjoy your special day, moms!