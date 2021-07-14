The thing all over the news now has to be about the billionaires racing to get into outer space. This past weekend Richard Branson from Virgin decided to launch himself in space, kind of. He sped up his flight to beat out Amazon's Jeff Bezos. But, do we want them to go and not come back? Probably.

That got me thinking, we have a ton of celebrities that live here in the Cowboy State, they're all wealthy and have these giant ranches and homes across Wyoming. Why not take a trip to outer space. Maybe like the wide open spaces up there and not come back? I've found a list of our celebrity transplants and made the call on whether or not they should take a trip to outer space.

Do We Want To Send These Wyoming Transplants To Outer Space?

