The Laramie County School District#1 Board of Trustees on Monday night approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that cuts funding for elementary school sports programs.

At the board meeting, District Finance Director Jed Ciccarelli told board members that most larger Wyoming school districts no longer fund elementary school sports programs. The district spent a little under $500,000 on elementary school activities in the most recent school year.

District officials say they are working with the City of Cheyenne on some options for youth recreation.

Supporters of the board's decision say money is tight and tough decisions had to be made. Opponents, including many parents of younger children, say school activities are an important part of the education process and argue there were other areas where funding could have been cut to save money.

