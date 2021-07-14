LOOK: This Massive 288 Acre Property in Grover, Wyoming Has It ALL
It's not often that I find a Wyoming property that has it ALL.
But I think I accidentally stumbled upon it.
Let's start with location. This gorgeous 288-acre property is located in Grover, Wyoming which is in Star Valley and it borders the Bridger Teton National Forest.
How about the fact that this property not only has the main house and private guest house BUT it also has a garage with a studio apartment above it AND a separate shop.
The house itself is stunning both inside and out, and the guest house and studio apartment are not only light and airy but have everything guests need to happily stay for as long as they want.
Take a look at a few pictures of the exterior and interior of this vast property.
I'm sure you'll agree with me that based on the average, and the buildings, not to mention the location of this property...the asking price of just under 5.5 Million Dollars isn't really that unreasonable.
And seriously, could you see anything wrong with this place?
Even the kitchen (which is where I normally have a few issues) is absolutely perfect.
If I had to pick anything that made me upset, it's the fact that there is no way I can ever afford to buy this property...but maybe someone I know can...and they'll let me stay in the guest house?