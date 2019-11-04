When you hear the phrase "women in country music," you probably think first of a handful of famous ladies: Loretta. Reba. Tammy. Dolly. Given the Country Music Association's plan to use the 2019 CMA Awards to honor the genre's women in addition to this year's awards winners, it makes perfect sense that two of those big names -- Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton -- have been asked to co-host alongside Carrie Underwood.

Parton, of course, has been a mainstay in country music for decades upon decades; as such, she's also been a CMA Awards staple. The singer was first nominated for a CMA in 1968; she's been nominated a total of 44 times.

Having spent more than 50 years in the country music spotlight, Parton has also had a lot of time to serve up some iconic looks at the show. From bedazzled jeans to sexy mini dresses, she's pretty much worn it all. Here are a few of her best CMA fashion moments:

Parton, McEntire and Underwood will co-host the 2019 CMA Awards on Nov. 13. The show will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena beginning at 8PM ET on ABC.

