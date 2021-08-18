Dolly Parton Added to Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Dolly Parton has yet another accolade under her belt, as Forbes magazine has recently named her as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women for their 2021 edition.

Parton has proven that even during tough economic times, she’s an enterprising woman, recently dropping $500 million into her Dollywood resort and also introducing her own fragrance. Both of these ventures are in addition to her continuing career in the entertainment industry.

“In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the country singer and co-owner of amusement park Dollywood was busier than ever,” Forbes says of the “Coat of Many Colors” singer. “She wrote a song inspired by her experience during the pandemic, released her first holiday album in 30 years and starred in a Netflix film, Christmas on the Square."

Forbes calls Parton's $1 million donation to coronavirus research "arguably her most important contribution." That donation helped develop the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.

It would appear that Parton’s recent investment in her Dollywood resort was a well-placed one. Though Forbes lists the source of Parton’s wealth as “music,” it was actually Dollywood that put the country star on the list.

“The biggest piece of her net worth is her stake in the amusement park company,” the article states. “That helped push her wealth up to an estimated $350 million.”

Parton is one of 15 newcomers to the Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s List of Richest Self-Made Women, all of whom boast net worths of at least $225 million. Of the 15, she is the only musician to be added this year.

