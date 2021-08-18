UW announces 2021-22 swimming & diving schedule

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming swimming & diving head coach Dave Denniston announced his team’s 2021-22 schedule Tuesday. The slate features six home meets and a pair of invitationals, one in the SEC and the other in the PAC-12.

The season begins with the Horsetooth Open Water Swim. That meet will take place at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The annual Brown vs. Gold Meet is Sept. 24 at Laramie High School. Following the DU Relays on Oct. 2, Wyoming participates in a meet at Air Force that features the Pioneers, the Falcons and LSU.

The Cowgirls host Northern Colorado at Laramie High School on Nov. 4. The entire team will take part in a tri-meet against Colorado State and Colorado Mesa on Nov. 5, which will also take place at Laramie High School.

Wyoming enjoys a three-meet home stand after competing in the Missouri Invitational on Nov. 17-19. The Pokes host the Corbett Open on Nov. 20-21 and wrap up the home slate following the holiday hiatus. Wyoming duals against Denver on Jan. 8 at Laramie High School and Colorado School of Mines on Jan. 14 at Corbett Pool.

Wyoming’s divers compete in the UCLA Diving Invite from Jan. 14-17 and again in the Air Force Diving Invite from Feb. 3-5. A dual at UNLV is sandwiched in between those diving-only competitions on Jan. 28-29, while the regular season concludes at the DU First Chance Meet from Feb. 11-12.

The Cowgirls take aim at the Mountain West Conference Championships in College Station, Texas, from Feb. 16-19. The Cowboys take part in the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston from Feb. 23-26.

Postseason competition continues with the NCAA Zone “E” Diving Championships from March 9-14. The CSCAA National Invitational Championship takes place March 10-12 in Elkhart, Indiana.

The season ends with the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 16-19, while the Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships occur March 23-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

