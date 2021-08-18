Pokes’ cross country teams kick off season in Cheyenne

LARAMIE -- The 2021 University of Wyoming’s men’s and women’s Cross Country schedule has been released as announced by head coach Scott Dahlberg. The six-meet schedule includes the Wyoming Invite set to take place on Sept. 3 in Cheyenne and will feature both squads racing at 6:00 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

Following the Wyoming Invite, the Cowboys and Cowgirls will travel to St. Paul, Minn., for the Griak Invitational on Sept. 24 and then to Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee, Fla., on Oct. 15 for the final of three races before championship season heats up.

Dahlberg said, “We’re excited for the upcoming season and getting back to fall cross country. We return all of our women and men who competed in cross country last year and add a great group of incomers.

"Last year’s young group gained a lot of needed experience and are ready to capitalize on that growth. We’re traveling to some very competitive meets to help prepare for the championship portion of the season and will most likely add a few local meets to provide additional opportunities.”

Following the Pre-Nationals meet the Pokes will travel to San Jose, Calif., for the site of this years 2021 Mountain West Conference Championships on Thursday, Oct. 28. After the MWC Championships, the qualifiers will head to the NCAA Mountain Region Meet in Provo, Utah., before returning to Tallahassee for the 2021 NCAA Championships.

2021 Wyoming Cross Country Schedule:

Sept. 3 - Wyoming Invite - Cheyenne

Sept. 24 - Griak Invite - St. Paul, Minn.

Oct. 15 - Pre-Nationals - Tallahassee, Fla.

Oct. 28 - Mountain West Championships - San Jose, Calif.

Nov. 12 - NCAA Mountain Region - Provo, Utah

Nov. 20 - NCAA Championships - Tallahassee, Fla.

