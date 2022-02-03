Dolly Parton is hosting the 2022 ACM Awards, according to an announcement from the Academy of Country Music. It's a gig she's had once before: Parton previously hosted the ACMs in 2000.

Though she's only hosted the show once in the past, Parton has plenty of experience at the ACMs as a nominee and winner. She's earned numerous nominations since her first Top Female Vocalist nod in 1970, and she's won 10 ACM trophies to date, plus three more special awards at the show. Those are the Cliff Stone Pioneer Award in 2007, the Jim Reeves International Award in 2009 and the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award in 2017.

But a lot is changing for the awards show in 2022: For the first time, the ACMs is being streamed exclusively, commercial free, on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time a major awards show is adopting a streaming-only format. It's a departure from the show's longtime network home, CBS. In 2022, the ACM Awards will also air a month earlier than its usual run date of April, as the event will take place on March 7. The 2022 ACM Awards will be a two-hour show, beginning at 8PM ET.

Over the past couple of years, the ACMs have taken place in Nashville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the event will return to its usual West coast home, taking place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Though it's been over two decades since Parton hosted the ACMs, she has recent experience helming another major country music awards show. In 2019, she co-hosted the CMA Awards with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

Nominees for the 2022 ACM Awards will be announced next week with performers coming at a later date. Luke Bryan is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.