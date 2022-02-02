We knew it was too good to last, but football for Josh Allen is over...for the season. The Buffalo Bills current star quarterback and former University of Wyoming Cowboys QB is hitting the links with the pros this week in a golf tournament! That tournament is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament is a PGA event that allows celebrities to play with the professional golfers.

The festivities kicked off today (February 2nd) and the 4-day tournament will begin tomorrow on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course. All courses all within the boundaries along Pebble Beach in California.

Josh Allen will tee off tomorrow with PGA players, Keith Mitchell and Kevin Streelman while also playing alongside legendary NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. The group will tee off tomorrow at 10:47 a.m. MST at Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course. Check out Josh Allen teeing it up in a tweet from the PGA.

The group also tees of on Friday at 10:03 a.m. at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and then on Saturday at 11:31 a.m. at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The Pro-Am tournament will air live on NBC Golf and NBC this weekend. NBC Golf will air live coverage Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CBS will have live coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Also playing in this weekend's tournament will be celebrities such as the aforementioned Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Bill Murray, Don Cheadle, Mookie Betts, Huey Lewis, Darius Rucker, Ray Romano, Macklemore, Steve Young, Alex Smith, and several others.

So you don't have to wait until next season to catch Josh Allen playing, except it's likely he's not quite as accurate on the golf course as he is on the football field. Just kidding, Josh! Good luck!

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium

- Just the facts: Wyoming's 21 Mountain West conference titles and counting