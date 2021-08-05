32 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Reaches No. 1 With ‘Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That’

Thirty-two years ago today (Aug. 5, 1989), Dolly Parton earned her 16th No. 1 hit with her single "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That." The song was the debut single from her gold-selling 1989 album White Limozeen, which was produced by Ricky Skaggs.

Featuring lyrics such as, "Why'd you come in here lookin' like that? / In your high-heeled boots and your painted-on jeans / All decked out like a cowgirl's dream / Why'd you come in here lookin' like that?" "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" is a first-person tale about a woman whose old flame is parading his new relationships in front of her. Gospel artists Bob Carlisle and Randy Thomas co-wrote the track.

Columbia Nashville

"Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" was followed by "Yellow Roses," another of Parton's singles that soared to the top of the charts. White Limozeen also spawned three other Top 40 singles: the gospel song "He's Alive," a bluegrass-tinged cover of REO Speedwagon's "Time for Me to Fly" and the album's title track.

"Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" also appears on Parton's 1996 I Will Always Love You and Other Greatest Hits collection and 2003's Ultimate Dolly Parton.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

