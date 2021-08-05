Downtown Cheyenne-Fridays On The Plaza Preview

This week has oddly moved quickly. I'm not sure if it's because we're just going through the motions after a long 10 days, we could also just be possibly hungover. Either way, we have another weekend looking us in the eye that we have to kick off with two great bands down on the Depot Plaza Friday Night.

These guys are probably the most eclectic band that we've had at Fridays On The Plaza this year. They're not really nailed to one type of genre, they range from jazz, rock, electronic, funk and more. These guys are from Colorado, so expect some local flavor while they do their thing on the Plaza.

These guys jam. They're fantastic musicians, as well, from what I can tell. They just keep going, we're going to enjoy their set for sure on Friday.

These guys and gal are super talented. They're going to bring the rock and metal to the Plaza Friday Night. Making their way from Pine Bluffs, this should be an awesome set with plenty of stuff you know and some originals to sink your teeth into.

Get our free mobile app

Man, that's a really solid Motorhead cover. I think they'll bring it to have the whole plaza rocking.

It feels like we're winding down the summer, so we need to start cherishing these performances on the plaza each week. My watch shows we only have 3 more shows after this one. So make sure you get out to the Plaza, shake off that CFD hangover and get ready to boogie.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.