Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Laramie Teacher Locker

The school year is nearly upon us, and Laramie's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students.

Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. Y95 Country, Laramie Live, and KOWB1290 want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Laramie teacher's a helping hand.

How Do You Donate to Teacher Locker?

It's super simple to give our Laramie teachers a helping hand. All you need to do is pick up some of the recommended school supplies listed below and drop them off at the designated drop-off point. Or, you can order from this Amazon Prime list, which will ship items straight to our office. We'll take care of the rest!

Where To Drop Off Donations for Teacher Locker:

You can drop your donations off for our Laramie teachers at one of these drop-off points:

Laramie GM Auto Center

3600 Grand Avenue

Stage Point Federal Credit Union

365 N. 3rd Street

Premier Bone & Joint Centers

1909 Vista Drive

What Supplies Do Teachers Need This Year?

I reached out to a teacher friend who works in a Wyoming elementary school to see what supplies teachers need, and they gave a great list. Here are some ideas (or you can click here to visit the Amazon List and pick from there.) Anything you donate will be much appreciated and helps keep our teachers well-stocked for the 2022-2023 School Year!

Donation List:

Glue Sticks

Elmers Glue

Plastic Folders

Colored Pencils

Ticonderoga Wooden Pencils #2 (My friend stressed that these are the best pencils.)

Washable Markers

Pink Erasers

Crayons

Chlorox Wipes

Lined Paper (comprehensive or college ruled)

Kleenex (always a popular option.)

Little prizes for classroom treasure chests (Teachers like to reward students with smell prizes for their hard work!)

Fun stickers

Thank you for donating to the 2022 Teacher Locker! And teachers, thanks for all you do!