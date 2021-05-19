Downtown Cheyenne Hosting Community Clean Up & Planting Day

This Saturday, May 22nd, as part of Downtown Cheyenne's 'Make Downtown Beautiful' Day, they will be hosting a 'Downtown Community Clean Up & Planting Day'.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and volunteers are asked to meet at the City Parking Lot at the corner of 17th and Warren. There, volunteers will receive their equipment, along with their block assignments to help out with this year's event where they will be combining their clean up efforts with planting as well.

For those that cannot participate in this year's event, it is asked that they consider donating supplies for the annual 'Make Downtown Beautiful' Day. As listed on the Downtown Cheyenne Facebook page, supplies that are needed are trash bags, work gloves, brooms, dust pans, bottled water, etc. Any and all supplies can be dropped off at the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Office on Thursday or Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The office is located at 109 W. 17th Street.

The more volunteers that are at this year's event, the less work that will needed to be done by each individual. The Downtown Community Clean Up & Planting Day is a great cause as well to help beautify the downtown community and what better way to help out and give back by kicking off your weekend with some community service. Any and all volunteers are encouraged to bring neighbors, friends, and family to help make Downtown Cheyenne look amazing!

It all starts at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the City Parking Lot at the corner of 17th and Warren! We hope to see you there!