One of the historic spots in the heart of downtown Cheyenne is currently undergoing renovations and is looking to have a big upgrade that will include a brand new restaurant and bar.

According to the Facebook page of Lynn Buys House & Lynn Renovates Houses, there is a possibility that within about a month's time, a brand new restaurant and bar will be open inside the Central Plaza Hotel and Extended Stay property that is located in downtown Cheyenne at 1719 Central Avenue.

Lynn Buys Houses & Lynn Renovates Houses posted the following to Facebook:

Fingers, toes crossed and everyone carrying a rabbit's foot in their pocket, a month from now a new restaurant and bar will be open in the Central Plaza Hotel and Extended stay property located at 1719 Central Avenue. We are so fortunate to have Chef L Kent Cottle who you already know from the Wyoming Military Department's Fuel Cafe as well as his many phenomenally unique catering events. In addition to Chef Kent, the restaurant will also feature Chef Vy, a French Pastry School graduate. What a combination!! The restaurant's name is Paris West...

The post also give a detailed story how during the times of when the railroad was built, Cheyenne's was booming in the 1800s, and during the later portion of the century, the city was known at the 'Paris of the West.' This explains how the new restaurant and bar received its name, 'Paris West'.

The Facebook post also talks about what to expect from the new restaurant:

...Chef Kent and Chef Vy are describing Paris West as a place where French influenced food meets the west and together they are planning some pretty amazing things. The rest of the property still has months of renovation ahead, but we are making progress. We appreciate your patience and support as we really are making a mess of the corner of 18th and Central!..

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

Lynn Buys Houses & Lynn Renovates Houses also mentioned one of the menu items in the lengthy post, which will include a 'Big Western Appetizer' known as a Stuffed Brie Cheese Wheel. For any menu that has a wheel of cheese on it, I can definitely say that I'm here for it.

Downtown Cheyenne is getting another spot added to its nightlife when 'Paris West' is finally ready to open up!

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

According to TripAdvisor users, here are the 10 best restaurants in Cheyenne: