DraftKings Offers $100 Free Bet for Wyoming Sports Betting Launch

Legalized sports betting in Wyoming is approaching ever so fast. As the sports betting launch date approaches DraftKings is offering a new promotion for bettors who sign up early. If you are in Wyoming, and sign up for DraftKings sportsbook account, you are eligible to receive a $100 free bet!

The $100 free bet can only be used once sports betting goes live in Wyoming. As of right now, that launch date when sports betting is happening for the Cowboy State is September 1st. In order to the receive the DraftKings $100 free bet promotion, you must complete the registration process in full so as someone who has signed up for DraftKings account in another state, please have your driver's license and/or state issued ID handy.

The $100 free bet offer from DraftKings does have some guidelines as does any promotion so pay attention to the following:

The free bet must be used within 7 days of receiving it. To stay on top of the exact moment when Wyoming sports betting goes live, Gaming Today has provided a Wyoming hub for updates.

The free bet of $100 is not included in any winnings or monetary returns.

The free bet of $100 cannot be redeemed for cash.

The promo will end once Wyoming's sports betting is launched so take advantage while you can.

In fact, click the link here to go register and claim your free $100 bet.

Wyoming's license process in currently taking place and regulations have been set and again, as of right now, the launch date is September 1st for legalized sports betting in our state. That date is also the deadline for the rules and regulations to be finalized, and according to Gaming Today, the launch for Wyoming sports betting could potentially be launch shortly after that. The hope is that Wyoming sports bettors will get to enjoy all, or at least a large chunk of the NFL and College Football seasons and every other game for all sports going forward, in terms of placing wagers.

So sign up for your DraftKings account and get your free $100 bet, Wyoming! The sports betting season will be here before you know it!

