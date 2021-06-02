Wyoming Sports Betting Rules to Be Finalized Next Week

In just a few short months, legalized sports betting will be launched in Wyoming and as of next Tuesday, June 8th, the Wyoming Gaming Commission hopes to have the rules for Wyoming sports betting finalized.

At their meeting this past Tuesday, Wyoming Gaming Commission Executive Director Charles Moore read rule edits that clarified some changes to the language of the rules. Major online betting players such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM submitted comments for the all-online market as part of the rule-making process for Wyoming sports betting.

As of now, the September 1st launch goal is still the target for when sports betting is launched in Wyoming. Moore had previously agreed to expedite the process in order to keep that date as the launch goal after Governor Mark Gordon signed sports betting legislation into law back on April 5th.

Get our free mobile app

As online-only sports betting will be permitted in Wyoming, seeing as how no commercial casinos are in the state, one rule stipulates that the Wyoming Gaming Commission “shall not issue less than five sports wagering operator permits.” With DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM already mentioned at this past Tuesday's meeting, Golden Entertainment and Superbook are two others that took part in meetings with the stakeholders.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe looks to launch sports betting come October of this year as Wyoming's four tribal casinos are permitted to offer sports betting in the state with their Class III licenses.

For a sports betting operator permit, the Wyoming Gaming Commission will charge $100,000 with a renewal fee of $50,000. There will also be a 10 percent tax levy for online sports wagering placed by the state of Wyoming.

As there are plenty more rules that need to be finalized by the end of the meeting session on Tuesday, June 8th, one thing is for sure. Legalized sports betting is several steps closer to its heavily anticipated launch date on September 1st.