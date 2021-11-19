DraftKings in Wyoming is Going Berserk With Promos This Weekend
As NFL teams are deeper into the season now to Week 11 and college football has teams making their push for bowl games and positioning, the stakes are even higher and DraftKings has some promos for this week that you would have to be crazy NOT to bet on.
For new users, there's a promo that will have you winning money just if one team scores in the game in both the NFL and college football. Here's how: new users that place a $1 wager on any team's 'Moneyline' will win $100 in bonuses if either of those teams score in the game. This is a guaranteed winner and definitely a no-brainer.
Given the fact that it's impossible for college football games to go scoreless (given overtime rules) and the fact that it's virtually impossible for that to happen in an NFL game (even the Jets score points), you're guaranteed some sweet action.
The $100 will be in the form of four $25 free bets that will be released within 72 hours of the settled wager. Of course, once you get those $25 bets, you have seven days to make use of them. As someone who has had free $25 bets before, I can tell you, it's a great feeling knowing you can only come out a winner with that money.
In case you haven't signed up for DraftKings yet, you can click the link here to do just that. and take advantage of the Sportsbook football promo where you can get $100 in bonuses just by wagering $1 if one or more points is scored in the game.
Happy betting this weekend, Wyoming!
