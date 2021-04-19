Driver Arrested After 100+ MPH Chase Through Southeast Wyoming

A 29-year-old Denver, Colorado man was arrested Sunday after leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 6:45 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop Willie Frank Zanders for driving 14 mph over the posted speed limit near milepost 68 on U.S. 85 south of Hawk Springs and Zanders failed to pull over.

Beck says troopers pursued Zanders north towards Torrington reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, and Torrington police were able to successfully spike his tires south of town.

"(Zanders) continued to evade law enforcement by driving on the rims of the vehicle," said Beck. "(He) came to a stop in Torrington after colliding with the Arby’s sign.

Zanders was arrested on suspicion of fleeing to elude, felony possession of cocaine, driving on a suspended license, speeding and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

He's currently being held in the Goshen County Detention Center.