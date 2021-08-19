Driver Killed in Traffic Accident Near Pinedale

According Wyoming Highway Patrol, 39 year-old Matthew Letsinger died in a traffic accident on Wednesday evening.

Letsinger was driving a GMC Sierra pickup east on Wyoming 353 near mile marker 1 at 5:30 p.m., when he exited off the south side and hit a delineator post.

According to the narrative, Letsinger then overcorrected his vehicle back towards the road and accelerated, causing hard spinning of the rear tires.

The pickup came back onto the road and began rotating sideways, striking another delineator post, before crossing both lanes of travel and driving off the north side of the road.

The pickup tripped and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the roof.

The Highway Patrol report does not include any contributing factors, however it does state Letsinger was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is the 72nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 to date, compared to 77 in 2020, 105 in 2019, 67 in 2018, and 95 in 2017 at the same point in the year.