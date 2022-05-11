Eight Laramie High School Students Sign for College

The final signing ceremony for Laramie High School students pursuing athletics or activities in college was on Tuesday night.

The event featured nine students with only eight able to make this event.

Senior Landon Whisenant signed to play Division I soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Landon said it came down to the interest they expressed in me.

“It’s in North Carolina, and my mom played at N-C State, so I’m kind of familiar with that area, just like the soccer piece. It’s far away from home, so that was a key factor, I’m not going to lie. The weather is a lot different over there (in a good way), but the opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up.”

Whisenant feels blessed to have this chance to compete at the D-I level.

“Those were the expectations when I was a little kid. My dad played D-I football. Mom was a D-I soccer player as well, so I was bred (for this) as a little kid, and I’m blessed as I said, and I’m just excited for it.”

He has eight goals and four assists during his senior season, which is still going on. Whisenant has helped Laramie to a conference title and top seed at the regional tournament this week in Cheyenne. The Plainsmen are 13-2 this season and went 11-1 in conference matches.

Get our free mobile app

Senior Morgann Jensen chose to play basketball at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, NE.

Jensen was an all-state and all-conference selection after her senior season. She averaged 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game. Jensen shot 46 percent from the field and 65 percent at the free-throw line.

Jensen said that CSM head coach Kirk Walker attended the 4A East Regional Tournament in Cheyenne back in early March.

“He was the first coach that came and watched me play, and I thought that was pretty awesome. I’d never talked to him before. He reminded me of home, and so I was like this is where I want to go. I just knew as soon as I talked to him.”

Jensen told KOWB that she committed to the Flames program without taking a visit to the school.

“I signed and then was like, hey, let’s go for a visit. I went down one weekend and loved the facility. I loved the coaching staff, and I liked the school as a whole.”

She likes CSM’s biology program. Jensen plans to major in biology and minor in education. It’s all to do secondary education in biology. The Flames compete at the NAIA level of collegiate athletics.

Two signed at the University of Wyoming. Kayley Yother will swim at UW, while Tess Anderson will be a cheerleader at Wyoming.

Cassie Wulff signed for track and field at Chadron State University in Nebraska. Katrina Yurista signed to dive at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. Kolton Lake and Mayci Wade both signed for FFA Livestock Judging. Wade is heading to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO, while Lake is going to Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS.

The one signee that was absent was former wrestler Gavin Kopp. He was a member of the Class of 2021. Kopp took a year off but has signed to wrestle at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO.