Colby Stickelman from Laramie has committed to play softball in college at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

Stickelman was an all-conference and honorable mention all-state selection in the inaugural season of high school softball in Wyoming. She helped Laramie to a 6-6 record during 2021 while playing catcher and shortstop.

Stickelman led Laramie with a .381 batting average and played in all 12 varsity games. She had 16 total hits, which included five doubles, a triple, and a team-best three home runs. Stickelman tied for the team lead with 12 RBI’s. She scored nine runs and had one stolen base.

In the field, she committed zero errors in 68 total chances. Stickelman had 62 putouts and six assists. Behind the plate, she caught 28 innings during the season and allowed one passed ball. Stickelman threw out one runner.

Courtesy: Barb Stickelman

Stickelman has played club softball over the last several years with the FC Stars out of Fort Collins, CO.

She also participated in indoor and outdoor track and field at Laramie High School. Stickelman earned all-state in 2018 during indoor track, as she anchored the winning 4x200 meter relay. Primarily a sprinter, Stickelman was a four-year letter winner in indoor track and a three-year letter winner for outdoor track.

The University of Jamestown Jimmies competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference as a member of the NAIA level of collegiate athletics. The Jimmies were 34-14 in the 2021 softball season. Stickelman will play for head coach Kevin Gall.