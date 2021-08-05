Kaesha Davis from Wheatland High School is taking her talents to Mount Marty University to play basketball in college.

Davis was a four-year letter winner for the Bulldogs. She earned all-conference honors during her senior season at WHS.

Davis averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game last season. She played in all 24 games for Wheatland. Davis shot 33 percent from the field, 29 percent from beyond the arc, and 82 percent at the free-throw line.

The senior helped the Bulldogs to a 13-11 overall record in the 2020-21 season. Wheatland won the 3A Consolation Championship at the state tournament this past March. The Bulldogs also won the Class 3A Southeast Quadrant with a 5-1 record and finished fourth at the 3A East Regional basketball tournament.

Davis also ran cross country at Wheatland High School.

Mount Marty University is in Yankton, SD. The Lancers compete at the NAIA level of collegiate athletics and are part of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.