Elle King Plans First Full Country Project, ‘Come Get Your Wife’

After some recent high-profile collaborations with Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, Elle King is stepping more fully into the country format with the release of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife.

Due out on Jan. 27, 2023, the project's title is inspired by something a stranger once said over a pool game at a bar.

"This person shouts, not at me, but over me, to my partner, 'Come get your wife!'" King says in a video trailer for the album, which she released on Tuesday (Oct. 11). "Don't let anybody ever make you feel lesser than. I've been made to feel that way a lot in life, and that's probably why I've had to put such a tough exterior."

"But yeah, thanks for the record title, babe!"

Elsewhere in the trailer, King hangs out with her 1-year-old son, Lucky, and strums a banjo on the porch of a cabin while reflecting on her longstanding relationship with country music and the other styles that inform her musical identity.

"I know a lot of people have a lot of different perceptions of me, and they might be right, I don't know. I don't have anything to prove to anybody," she explains. "You can't control what people think, and most people are right about a lot of stuff, they just don't know really where I'm from.

"All the music that I make, because I do pop really well. I love rock 'n' roll ... But all I can say is this is what it is to me and this is what country is to me," she continues.

Come Get Your Wife includes 12 tracks, seven of which were co-written by King, and the singer also co-produced the project with Ross Copperman. Her hit duet with Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," is on the tracklist, as is her most recent collaboration with Bentley, "Worth a Shot."

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together,” King says of the project as a whole. “This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are – and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Come Get Your Wife may not be out until 2023, but it'll be available for pre-order starting Oct. 21.

Elle King's Come Get Your Wife Tracklist:

1. "Ohio" (Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley, Matt McKinney)

2. "Before You Met Me" (Tofer Brown, Margaret McRee, Lauren Hungate)

3. "Try Jesus" (Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson)

4. "Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert (Elle King, Martin Johnson)

5. "Lucky" (Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney)

6. "Worth A Shot" (featuring Dierks Bentley) (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

7. "Tulsa" (Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley, Matt McKinney)

8. "Crawlin’ Mood" (Charlie Worsham, Jesse Frasure)

9. "Bonafide" (Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley, Matt McKinney)

10. "Blacked Out" (Elle King, Martin Johnson)

11. "Out Yonder" (Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley, Matt McKinney)

12. "Love Go By" (Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton, Joe Janiak)

