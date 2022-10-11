Season 22 of The Voice has officially wrapped its blind auditions, which means Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have all finalized their teams. Country coach Shelton finished off with 22-year-old Jaeden Luke.

The quirky musician from Bothell, Wash., introduced himself in a pre-recorded clip ahead of his performance, which took place on Monday (Oct. 10). He told viewers he considers himself a strong supporter of apple juice and added that he plays 100 or more shows a year in various wineries.

Luke, who sports a mullet hairstyle, also shared that he turned to songwriting early on when he heard artists including Ed Sheeran and John Mayer.

When he stepped out onstage, Luke’s talent was well-received by all of the four coaches. As he nailed a rendition of “Make It With You” by Bread, his original persona and distinctive airy vocals had them intently listening in with smiles on their faces.

Unfortunately for Stefani and Cabello, they both had already locked in their respective teams, but Shelton and Legend each had at least one slot to fill. They both turned their chairs around in hopes to have Luke join their teams.

“I couldn’t press my button. My team is full, and I am devastated because I love that song so much,” Stefani told Luke afterward. “Why do you even know that song? Ask Blake! I know every Bread song. Honestly, that was so beautiful! Sorry I couldn’t press.”

“I am so mad that my team is full,” Cabello chimed in. “Your voice is so special. My first thought was, I’m going to steal this guy, too. But, hearing you talk about the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, Gwen was like, ‘Oh my god! I love that song!’ I was like, ‘Gwen should steal you first.' If she can’t, I’ll save you, baby.”

Legend told Luke that he was “creative” and “interesting” and “everything that you did just created this vibe that was transcendent and mesmerizing.”

Aside from enjoying Luke’s voice, Shelton couldn’t help but point out the singer's mullet.

“One thing that we haven’t talked about yet is that badass mullet that you just drugged up onstage, man,” Shelton began. “Just as much as I love your voice, I love your direction as an artist and that music. Gwen’s not kidding. We listen to Bread all the time. I have one spot left on my team. You could be the person who completes me. I would be honored for you to be the last person on my team. Let’s do this!”

Shelton then pointed at himself as time was winding down for Luke to choose a coach. And it turns out the finger-pointing was what swayed Luke to join Team Blake.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM PT/ET on NBC.