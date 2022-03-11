Enjoy a Preview of Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022’s Concert Lineup

The concert lineup for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days has been announced and already, southeast Wyoming is buzzing with excitement for so many artists that they want to see during the July festival.

This year, the lineup includes several big name artists Tickets will also go on sale next week, Wednesday, March 16th, at 9 a.m. If you haven't quite familiarized yourself with the artists playing at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year, then you have come to the right place. Here is your sneak preview of what to expect during that last week of July:

July 22nd - Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

Jason Aldean needs no introduction as one of the biggest superstars in Country today. And he's definitely a great headlining choice to open up the first night of Frontier Nights.

Gabby Barrett made her presence known with her breakout hit, 'I Don't', which transcended genres and became a household hit that everyone knows as soon as they hear those first notes. She'll open up for Jason Aldean.

July 23 Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley is another Country superstar that has announced a full fledged tour for this year as plenty of new music is expected of him throughout 2022 including a new album.

July 24 Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum has broken out over the past few years and even was the recipient of New Male Artist at this year's ACM Awards which happened earlier this week.

July 27 Kid Rock with Night Ranger

Kid Rock is still making it happen after he broke on to the scene in the late '90s. He'll bring a mix of rock, rap, and country for his night to headline CFD.

Night Ranger made their mark in the '80s with plenty of hits. They seem like they've been overdue to play on the festival circuit, and especially a festival such as CFD.

July 28 Nelly

Nelly's came straight out of the Lou (St. Louis, MO) in the late 90s into early 2000s. Since then, the 'Country Grammar' rapper has worked his way around the industry and has been a part of multiple crossover country hits while teaming up with Florida Georgia Line.

July 29 Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt was close to having a professional athletic career in football in 2008 before he opted to take his talents to the world of Country music. He's been busy since then, doing some songwriting for superstars like Kenny Chesney before releasing his own music.

July 30 Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn are certainly legends at this point in the Country music world. The duo has been pumping out hits since the early '90s. They'll bring their long history of hits to the closing show of Frontier Nights at CFD.

As of today (March 11th), it's only a little over four months before the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the headliners for the concert lineup has plenty to bring to the packed crowds at Frontier Nights.

