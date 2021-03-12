The First ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Reviews Arrive Online

What better way to spend the one Friday off between new Marvel TV shows on Disney+ than by obsessively reading about the next Marvel TV show coming to Disney+?

One week away from the series’ big premiere, the first reviews of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped online. So far, they are very positive. Critics were only shown the first of the series’ six episodes, so they’ve only been given an early glimpse of the project. (Imagine reviewing WandaVision from just its first episode.) By and large, though, they liked what they saw. They praised the relationship between the title characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and for the way it gives these former supporting stars their moment in the spotlight. They also generally liked the action and the world-building. Some also mentioned that they appreciated the way the premiere grapples with the fallout of Avengers: Endgame and considers some of the real-world ramifications of its events.

It does sound like a very different show from WandaVision, with fewer mysteries and puzzle boxes, and more action and ground-level views of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s a sampling of the Falcon and Winter Soldier reviews so far:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19. A new episode premieres each subsequent Friday until the season finale on April 23. The next Marvel Disney+ series after that is Loki on June 11. In between, there’s (hopefully) the big-screen debut of Black Widow. Marvel took 2020 off, but their 2021 is full.

