Where to Find Delish Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Cheyenne & Laramie

Starbucks looms as the reigning champion of Pumpkin Spice Lattes - after all, they kind of invented the craze back in 2003 - but they aren't the only place to get your Fall fix. Thanks to Starbucks, a legion of coffee lovers line up in flannel and boots to get the pumpkin pie-flavored beverage every September.

The PSL has launched a thousand memes, and somehow, a coffee flavor has become a subject of intense scrutiny and division.

There are two camps when it comes to Pumpkin Spice - the lovers and the haters. Which one is SE Wyoming in?

I recently asked readers what their thoughts were on the famous (infamous?) latte, and the results speak for themselves. About 47% of voters thought Pumpkin Spice Lattes were delicious, 29% didn't care about the drink, and 24% thought it was overrated. Based on those results, our corner of Wyoming is pretty evenly split between folks who love the drink and folks who either hate it or don't care about the PSL movement.

Where to Find Pumpkin Spice Lattes (Aside From Starbucks)

I reached out to the small business cafes and coffee shop chains around the area (excluding Starbucks, we all know they have PSL...it's kind of their *thing* in the Fall.) to find out if they were serving up their own version of Pumpkin Spice Latte. For folks who do love the Pumpkin Spice Latte - Cheyenne and Laramie have an abundance of coffee shops serving up the fall-flavored beverage.

If you have a hankering for pumpkin pie in a cup - here's where to find it in your neck of the woods.