As summer is quickly turning to fall, leaves are changing and falling to the ground.

With this in mind, the City of Laramie would like to remind residents that the city does not pick up leaves.

Leaves can be taken to the landfill for the composting program and will be accepted free of charge as long as there is no contamination.

If you can't make it to the landfill, McBride's Yard Waste may be able to assist you, just follow the link here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app