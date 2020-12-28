No Christmas Tree Pick-Ups in Laramie This Year

Whether you chopped it down yourself, or bought one here in Laramie, having a live tree at Christmas means that you now have to figure out the best way to dispose of it.

Unlike in previous years, there will be no Christmas tree pick-ups in Laramie in 2020, because of COVID-19. Volunteer groups will not be picking up trees this year.

Instead, the City of Laramie says that you can take your real tree to the Laramie landfill for disposal. The landfill is at 162 Roger Canyon Rd (map). It is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM (holiday hours may be different).

Before you can drop off your tree, it has to have all the tinsel, ornaments, decorations, and tree stands removed. These trees will be composted.

The City adds that if you have an artificial tree that you want to get rid of, treat it like trash, don't bring it for composting.