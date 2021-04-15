Laramie Landfill Updates For Spring
With spring (hopefully) right around the corner, the landfill will be offering hours in which you can bring your green waste to the landfill free of charge.
Call (307) 721-5279 or visit www.cityoflaramie.org/greenwaste for more information.
If you want an easy way to get your yard waste to the composting program at the landfill, just contact McBride’s Yard Waste for a weekly pickup service at (307) 399-2028.
15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)