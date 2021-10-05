Feds: Man Could Face Life For Yellowstone Kidnapping

Federal agents in Yellowstone National Park say a man held another man at knifepoint in an RV park last week.

Gregory Michael Samuel Toth could face up to life behind bars if the allegations against him are proven in court. He's charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, misappropriation of property, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, open container of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a suspended license.

The allegations stem from an incident that reportedly happened on Friday.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, Yellowstone park rangers were called to the area of Fishing Bridge for a reported assault. According to the complaint, the victim told dispatchers that he was worried the assailant (later identified as Toth) was following him.

The complaint states the victim told investigators that he'd known Toth for more than 30 years and Toth had just gotten out of jail for kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend. The victim further told authorities that he'd vouched for Toth to get him a job with a contracting company in the park and that they shared a trailer in the Fishing Bridge RV Loop together.

According to the complaint, the victim said Toth began acting strangely the night before the assault.

Court documents state the victim and another coworker drove to Cody the night of September 30 to go shopping. While at the store, Toth reportedly called the victim and began accusing him of having sex with Toth's ex-girlfriend.

The victim told authorities that on the drive back to the park, they saw Toth's vehicle parked in the opposite lane of travel with its high beams on.

At roughly 5:30 a.m. the next morning, the victim reportedly awoke to Toth calling him, but he did not answer. Shortly thereafter, the victim heard a banging on his door.

According to the complaint, once Toth called the victim a third time, the victim answered his phone and opened the door to the trailer.

At that point, Toth allegedly rushed into the trailer and threw the victim down on the floor by a couch and began choking him.

Court documents allege that Toth then held a knife to the victim's throat and called him a liar. After that, Toth allegedly made the victim sit in his room.

Toth reportedly stated to the victim, "Don't worry, I'll give you a chance before I kill you. I'll let you try to fight me then I'll shoot you in the head."

Following the assault with the knife, Toth reportedly told the victim that he was "coming with" him and "let's go." When they made it outside of the trailer, the victim took off running toward a vehicle on the Fishing Bridge. When the victim told the witness what happened, they immediately called 911.

Toth was apprehended shortly later. He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.