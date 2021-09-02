Felony Vandalism Arrest in Laramie
On August 27, around 7 am, a Laramie Police Officer responded to the 3800 block of Beech Street for the report of bloody footprints in an office building.
As a result of the Officers’ investigations, 23-year-old Laramie resident Caleb Fackrell was arrested and charged with property destruction over $1000.
Fackrell was booked and released from the Albany County Detention Center without bond.
Property destruction is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is one thousand dollars or more.
