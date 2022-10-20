Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges

A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD.

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute.

Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris being arrested and charged with Strangulation of a Household Member (WS 6-2-509).

Wyoming Statute 6-2-509 states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if he intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member or blocking the nose and mouth of the household member.

Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years.

These charges are merely accusations, and the subject is considered innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.