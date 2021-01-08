Fire in Southern Laramie on January 6

On Wednesday, January 6, around 4:41 pm, the City of Laramie Fire Department, all Albany County fire departments, and Albany County Sheriffs Deputies were dispatched for a report of a structure fire on Fort Buford Lane.

The first arriving fire unit was Engine 7 from City of Laramie Fire Station #1 at 4:49 and began to perform a fire attack on the structure, which was a single wide mobile home with fire coming from all windows and doors. Two other residences were threatened by the fire.

There was assistance from Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Albany County Central Volunteer Fire Department, Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department, and Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department.

The units that responded to the scene included 3 Engines, 4 Water Tenders, and 3 Command Units.

The two occupants of the residence were not at home at the time of the fire, and the local Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, as the home is heavily damaged. A donation was also taken up for the occupants, and residents can donate by following the link here.

No injuries were reported by fire crews, occupants, or bystanders.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app