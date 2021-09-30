Structure Fire Occurred on Brubaker Lane

On September 30 at 12:46 am, the City of Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Fire District #1 Volunteer Departments, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Brubaker Lane which is in Albany County Fire District #1.

The first arriving units were with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at around 1 am and the first arriving fire engine was LFD Engine 7. Engine 7 reported fully involved structure fire, assumed command, and committed to the suppression of the fire.

Four occupants of the structure had escaped, but one was not accounted for. The occupant was located in the structure during suppression efforts and had succumbed to injuries from the fire. Four other occupants of the structure were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for evaluation of injuries and possible smoke inhalation by the Laramie Fire Department ambulance.

The fire was controlled by 6 am on, but full suppression was ongoing as of the release of this article.

Investigators with the City of Laramie Fire Department Fire Prevention Office and Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently on scene conducting an investigation as to the origin and cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.