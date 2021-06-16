Fire Restrictions for Medicine Bow and Thunder Basin

Beginning today, June 16, stage 1 fire restrictions will be in effect for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.

This includes National Forest System lands located in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties in northwest Colorado, as well as Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston counties in Wyoming.

These restrictions are necessary due to dry fuel conditions, persistent fire weather patterns, and the danger of human-caused wildfires from recreation usage across the Forests and Grassland.

The following prohibitions are in effect until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes barbecues, grills, and portable braziers.

Personal, portable wood or charcoal-burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel, are not allowed under these restrictions. Campfires are only allowed in USDA-approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch.

Any violation of these regulations is punishable as a class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.

Additionally, the public is reminded that under no circumstances are fireworks allowed on federally-managed lands.

The forest staff will continue to monitor conditions to assess the need for further action, including additional restrictions if the weather remains hot and dry and lessening restrictions if a wetter weather pattern develops.

You can find maps of the fire restriction area here.