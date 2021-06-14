Fire Restrictions Take Effect In Parts of Wyoming

Stage 1 fire restrictions will take effect in parts of eastern and central Wyoming beginning Tuesday.

The restrictions come in the wake of dry conditions and high fire danger in the BLM Wyoming High Plans District.

Beginning Tuesday, the following will be prohibited on BLM lands in Johnson and Campbell County:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites or within fully enclosed stoves with a 1/4" spark arrester screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquids or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building or developed recreation site or while stopped in n area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the area could see unseasonably hot temperatures this week, which doesn't bode well for the summer fire outlook.