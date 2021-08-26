Some Fire Restrictions Lifted On Some Wyoming Federal Lands

Fire restrictions have been lifted on some federal lands in western Wyoming.

According to an announcement from the US Department of Agriculture, restrictions have been lifted in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge beginning Thursday.

The fire danger in that area has also been reduced to moderate.

"Due to the amount of rain or snow received over the majority of western Wyoming over the past several days, moisture levels in vegetation have dropped to non-critical levels," the release said. "It is important to note that long-range forecasts are still calling for a warming and drying trend into the fall. Fire managers will continue to monitor and evaluate conditions for the remainder of the fire season to see if adjustments need to be made."

Though restrictions have been lifted, fire managers are still urging the recreating public to use caution when in the area.

Some precautions include:

Select campfire locations carefully. They should be free from overhanging trees and clear of grass and brush. When in dispersed camping areas, use only pre-existing campfire rings. Do not create new fire rings.

Keep fires small and under control. Only build them as big as you need them.

Drown, stir and feel that your fire is cold-to-the-touch before leaving. Never leave a campfire unattended.

Never park on dry, tall grasses as hot tailpipes can cause fine fuels to catch on fire.

Explosives (fireworks) and exploding targets are not allowed on federal lands.

Many federal lands in the eastern part of Wyoming remain under stage 1 fire restrictions.