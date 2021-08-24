Honor Your Hero at the 2021 Flags for Heroes Event in Cheyenne

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation wants to know who your hero is. Plus they will tell the world about your hero. It's part of the 2021 Flags for Heros celebration.

The Flags for Heroes event this September. It's a fundraiser for the Foundation to raise money to support the community while honoring its heroes.

Get our free mobile app

From Wednesday, September 22 through Sunday, September 26, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union's three branches in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and with their Wellington, Colorado branch in will fly flags in an eloquent display.

You can honor the heroes you know by sponsoring one or more flags in their honor. You can pay tribute to an active service member, a veteran, a first responder, an essential worker, or the personal hero in your life.

Each flag in the display will have a story. To tell your hero's story you can sponsor a flag for $50. The flag will include an Honoree Tag which will include their name and a little about their story.