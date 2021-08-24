Phony Job Scam Alert Issued By Wyoming Police Department

The Rock Springs Police Department has issued a scam warning in regard to a made-up company calling itself Balanced Carriers.

Get our free mobile app

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, the ''company'' is trying to supposedly hire employees through INDEED.com. A phony HR representative will email prospective victims offering them a job. But to take the job, the prospective employee will be told that they must buy a special software program.

The job seeker is then mailed a check ranging from $3,000 to $5,000, and told they can take $150 from the check as a signing bonus. But the check will bounce, and victims will be out the value of the check as well as supposed fees paid to get the job.

The RSPD is reminding people to always be careful when getting checks from people they don't know.

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now