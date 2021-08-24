ACSD#1 Board Votes for Temporary Mask Mandate In Schools

The Albany County School Distric #1 (ACSD#1) Board of Trustees voted to approve an interim mask requirement for all students grades K-8 while inside a building at their August 23 special session.

The interim mask requirement is from Thursday, August 26 through Friday, September 3. Masks are also required for every person, regardless of grade or age, on a district school bus.

The purpose of the interim mask requirement is to help ensure students remain in school. Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) quarantine guidelines state that if a person is not wearing a mask and tests positive for COVID-19, anyone in close contact with that person must also quarantine.

If a person who tests positive has been wearing a mask, anyone in close contact that has also been wearing a mask will not have to quarantine, only self-monitor for symptoms.

Close contact is defined by WDH as being within six feet of a COVID positive individual for 15 minutes or more, beginning 48 hours before the onset of symptoms of the positive person.

The District will be continuing to practice social distancing as much as possible, as well as utilizing increased ventilation, and promoting handwashing in schools.

A Special Meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 1, at the Laramie High School Auditorium at 6 pm to hear public comments and review available data.