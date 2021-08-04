Flags To Return To Full-Staff Following Death Of Sen. Mike Enzi

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday announced that he is ordering flags to return to full-staff following the death of former US Senator Mike Enzi.

According to Gordon's order, flags will return to full-staff on Saturday.

Enzi's services are set for 1 p.m. Friday at Gillette College's Pronghorn Center.

Enzi died last week following a bicycle accident.

The late senator began his political career when he was elected mayor of Gillette during its coal boom, before eventually serving in the Wyoming State Senate.

In 1997, Enzi was elected to the United States Senate where he served until earlier this year.

Mike Enzi was 77.