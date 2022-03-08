Wyoming Governor Signs First Bills From 2022 Session Into Law

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed the first 10 bills into law that came out of the 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature.

The first two bills were House Bill 9--Economic Development Programs, Tribal Inclusion, and House Bill 46-Partnership Challenge Loan program--amendments.

The governor's office issued this statement on those bills:

"Both of these bills increase opportunities for economic growth and job creation," Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. "Our agency is grateful to the Select Committee on Tribal Relations; the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee; and the Governor's Office for their collaborative work during the Legislature's interim period to identify gaps and create solutions resulting in these effective policies."

HB0009 clarifies state statutory language that ensures eligibility for the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes to participate in the Business Ready Community grant and loan program for publicly owned infrastructure. It also enables the tribes to collectively apply for the grant and loan program.

HB0046 authorizes contract lending for businesses and creates business succession and succession planning loans as part of the WBC’s Partnership Challenge Loan program portfolio.

"We've heard over and over about Wyoming businesses that have been forced to close up shop because the owners wanted to sell but financing wasn't available," WBC Finance Manager Josh Keefe said. "The new business succession loan will allow commercial lenders to partner with the Business Council to provide a means to keep businesses in transition in Wyoming open and employing workers, creating a roadmap to realizing their goals."

The governor on Monday also signed the following bills into law:

The 2022 legisative session is slated to wrap up on Friday.