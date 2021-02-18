To prevent any potential shortages, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a temporary executive order allowing propane delivery drivers to drive extra hours.

Recent record-low temperatures throughout the state have caused an increase in demand for propane, which many people use to heat their homes.

The order, which is effective through March 18, suspends regulations on driving hours to allow drivers to meet the increased demand, but still indicates drivers can't be on the road when they're tired.

The emergency rule is specific to drivers bringing propane to Wyoming or doing in-state deliveries.