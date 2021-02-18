Gov. Gordon Suspends Rules on Driving Hours to Meet Demand for Propane
To prevent any potential shortages, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a temporary executive order allowing propane delivery drivers to drive extra hours.
Recent record-low temperatures throughout the state have caused an increase in demand for propane, which many people use to heat their homes.
The order, which is effective through March 18, suspends regulations on driving hours to allow drivers to meet the increased demand, but still indicates drivers can't be on the road when they're tired.
Get our free mobile app
The emergency rule is specific to drivers bringing propane to Wyoming or doing in-state deliveries.
Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History
Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming?
Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State.