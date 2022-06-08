Wyoming Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, Ending No-Death Streak

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths, ending a two-week streak of no deaths.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Big Horn County man died in May. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County woman died in May. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in May. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County man died in May. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 125,971 lab-confirmed cases, 33,736 probable cases, and 1,824 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.98% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 293 and 273, respectively, while Niobrara County (the least populous county in the state) has seen only 10.