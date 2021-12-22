Fort Collins Police Investigating Public Sexual Assault Case

Police in Fort Collins are investigating a Monday afternoon sexual assault that one police official is calling "a shocking crime that happened in broad daylight."

According to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page:

''Just after 3 p.m. on December 20, 2021, the adult female victim went for a walk in the 1200 block of East Elizabeth Street. A man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. A bystander saw the struggle and yelled at the man to stop, at which time he ran away. The bystander briefly spoke to the victim, who then left to seek care and call police.''

The suspect is described as a white man dressed in all dark clothing. Police are trying to find some surveillance video. They also want to speak to the bystander who intervened and spoke to the victim. That witness/bystander is described as a woman in her mid-to-late 40s with brown curly hair, wearing multi-colored glasses and a brown peacoat.

The release goes on to say :

“This is a shocking crime that happened in broad daylight,” said Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore. “We’re extremely grateful for the bystander who took action and intervened. We really need her to contact us and share anything she remembers so we can get this perpetrator off our streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCPS Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. People who want to stay anonymous can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.''