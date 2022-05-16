The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 53-year-old Lakewood man for a Sex Assault-Child/Enticement of a Child charge.

That's according to a Facebook post, which has also named Micheal Gregory Mesa as this week's "Larimer County Most Wanted."

The post describes Mesa as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. In addition to the child sex crime charges, the post says Mesa is also wanted for failure to appear on a DUI charge, obstructing a peace officer, and driving under restraint.

Anyone with information on Mesa is being asked to contact the sheriff's office at (970) 416-1985. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

